In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] and Toyota Fortuner, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] and Toyota Fortuner, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200, Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT. GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage. Fortuner: 2694 cc engine, 10.0 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. GLA [2021-2024] vs Fortuner Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gla [2021-2024] Fortuner Brand Mercedes-Benz Toyota Price ₹ 48.5 Lakhs ₹ 33.43 Lakhs Mileage 17 to 19 kmpl 10.0 to 14.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 1332 cc 2694 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4