In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] and Toyota Fortuner, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200, Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT.
GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage.
Fortuner: 2694 cc engine, 10.0 to 14.4 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLA [2021-2024] vs Fortuner Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gla [2021-2024]
|Fortuner
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 48.5 Lakhs
|₹ 33.43 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 to 19 kmpl
|10.0 to 14.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1332 cc
|2694 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4