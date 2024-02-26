Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] vs Toyota Camry

In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

GLA [2021-2024] vs Camry Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gla [2021-2024] Camry
BrandMercedes-BenzToyota
Price₹ 48.5 Lakhs₹ 46.17 Lakhs
Range-958
Mileage17 to 19 kmpl19.1 kmpl
Battery Capacity-245 Volt
Engine Capacity1332 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
GLA [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]
200
₹48.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Camry
Toyota Camry
Hybrid
₹46.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1620-4000 rpm221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl19.16
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 5500 rpm176 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
1.3L M282 Turbocharged I4Petrol-Hybrid
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.7 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Engine
1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
55,57,01552,34,691
Ex-Showroom Price
48,50,00046,17,000
RTO
5,14,0004,72,030
Insurance
1,92,5151,45,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,19,4411,12,513

Audi Q3null | Petrol | Manual,Automatic44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
BMW X11499.0 to 1995.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Audi A4null | Petrol | Automatic42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
