In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 46.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid.
GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage.
Camry gets a battery pack of up to 245 Volt.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLA [2021-2024] vs Camry Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gla [2021-2024]
|Camry
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 48.5 Lakhs
|₹ 46.17 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|958
|Mileage
|17 to 19 kmpl
|19.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|245 Volt
|Engine Capacity
|1332 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-