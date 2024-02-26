In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] and Skoda Kodiaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] and Skoda Kodiaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200, Skoda Kodiaq Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style. GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage. Kodiaq: 1984 cc engine, 13.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. GLA [2021-2024] vs Kodiaq Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gla [2021-2024] Kodiaq Brand Mercedes-Benz Skoda Price ₹ 48.5 Lakhs ₹ 34.99 Lakhs Mileage 17 to 19 kmpl 13.32 kmpl Engine Capacity 1332 cc 1984 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4