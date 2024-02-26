Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] vs MINI Cooper JCW

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] and MINI Cooper JCW, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

GLA [2021-2024] vs Cooper JCW Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gla [2021-2024] Cooper jcw
BrandMercedes-BenzMINI
Price₹ 48.5 Lakhs₹ 45.5 Lakhs
Mileage17 to 19 kmpl17.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1332 cc1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44
GLA [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]
200
₹48.50 Lakhs*
Cooper JCW
MINI Cooper JCW
Hatchback
₹45.50 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1620-4000 rpm320 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl17
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 5500 rpm228 bhp
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
1.3L M282 Turbocharged I42.0 Petrol
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.7 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedYes
Engine
1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Max Speed
210 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
21
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
55,57,01552,41,412
Ex-Showroom Price
48,50,00045,50,000
RTO
5,14,0004,84,000
Insurance
1,92,5152,06,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,19,4411,12,658

GLA [2021-2024] Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]1332.0 cc to 1950.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic48.5 - 52.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Audi Q3null | Petrol | Manual,Automatic44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
GLA [2021-2024] vs Q3
Hindustan Times
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]1332.0 cc to 1950.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic48.5 - 52.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
BMW X11499.0 to 1995.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
GLA [2021-2024] vs X1
Hindustan Times
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]1332.0 cc to 1950.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic48.5 - 52.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Audi A4null | Petrol | Automatic42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
GLA [2021-2024] vs A4

