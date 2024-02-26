In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] and MINI Cooper, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] and MINI Cooper, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200, MINI Cooper Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door Hatchback.
GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage.
Cooper: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLA [2021-2024] vs Cooper Comparison
...Read More
Read Less