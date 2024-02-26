In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] and Mini clubman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] and Mini clubman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200, Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. GLA [2021-2024] vs clubman Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gla [2021-2024] Clubman Brand Mercedes-Benz Mini Price ₹ 48.5 Lakhs ₹ 41.9 Lakhs Mileage 17 to 19 kmpl 14 kmpl Engine Capacity 1332 cc 1998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 4 4