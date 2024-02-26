In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] and Mini clubman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200, Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S.
GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage.
clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLA [2021-2024] vs clubman Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gla [2021-2024]
|Clubman
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mini
|Price
|₹ 48.5 Lakhs
|₹ 41.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 to 19 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1332 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Cylinders
|4
|4