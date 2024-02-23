Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] vs Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023]

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] and Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

GLA [2021-2024] vs GLC [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gla [2021-2024] Glc [2019-2023]
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 48.5 Lakhs₹ 58.6 Lakhs
Mileage17 to 19 kmpl-
Engine Capacity1332 cc1991 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Cylinders44
GLA [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]
200
₹48.50 Lakhs*
GLC [2019-2023]
Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023]
200 Progressive
₹58.60 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1620-4000 rpm320 Nm @ 1650 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 5500 rpm194 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
1.3L M282 Turbocharged I4M264 Turbocharged I4
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.7 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
55,57,01567,32,929
Ex-Showroom Price
48,50,00058,60,000
RTO
5,14,0006,15,000
Insurance
1,92,5152,57,429
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,19,4411,44,716

Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]1332.0 cc to 1950.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic48.5 - 52.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Audi Q3null | Petrol | Manual,Automatic44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
GLA [2021-2024] vs Q3
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]1332.0 cc to 1950.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic48.5 - 52.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
BMW X11499.0 to 1995.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
GLA [2021-2024] vs X1
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]1332.0 cc to 1950.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic48.5 - 52.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Audi A4null | Petrol | Automatic42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
