|Engine Type
|OM656 Turbocharged I6
|V6 Biturbo
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|935
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|600 Nm @ 1200 rpm
|450 Nm @ 1800 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|9.35
|-
|Drivetrain
|4WD / AWD
|AWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|282 bhp @ 3400 rpm
|326 bhp @ 5400 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Twin Turbo
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2894 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Auto Steering
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹1,92,14,919
|₹1,77,32,532
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,64,40,000
|₹1,54,99,000
|RTO
|₹21,09,000
|₹16,03,900
|Insurance
|₹6,65,419
|₹6,29,132
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,13,003
|₹3,81,141