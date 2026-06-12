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Mercedes-Benz G-Class vs Porsche 911 GT3

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Porsche 911 GT3, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Cr (ex-showroom price) for G 450d, Porsche 911 GT3 Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (last recorded price) for with Touring Package. G-Class: 2989 cc engine, 8.47 to 10 kmpl mileage. 911 GT3: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
G-Class vs 911 GT3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G-class 911 gt3
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 2.9 Cr₹ 2.75 Cr
Mileage8.47 to 10 kmpl5.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity2989 cc3996 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66

Filters
G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 450d
₹2.90 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
911 GT3
Porsche 911 GT3
with Touring Package
₹2.75 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz G-Class Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Dashboard
Rear Left View
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm470 Nm @ 6100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC)Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
362 bhp503 bhp @ 8400 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Engine
2989 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3996 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.6 metres5.2 metres
Front Tyres
R20255 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Independent, Double Wishbone with Coil SpringsDouble wishbone front suspension with anti-roll bar
Rear Suspension
Trailing-Link, Rigid Axle with Coil SpringsMulti-link rear axle with integrated helper springs, anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
20315 / 30 R21
Bootspace
640 L132 litres
No of Seating Rows
21 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person2 Person
Doors
5 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
100 litres64 litres
Length
4825 mm4573 mm
Wheelbase
2890 mm2457 mm
Height
1973 mm1279 mm
Width
2187 mm1852 mm
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Emergency Call Button
Yes-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraOptional
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three ZoneYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED - RearLED on front
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour (64)-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Centre & Both Axles-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Level 2-
Lane Departure Warning
YesOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
Nappa LeatherLeather
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,38,29,2623,13,91,865
Ex-Showroom Price
2,90,00,0002,74,96,000
RTO
36,79,00028,03,600
Insurance
11,49,76210,91,765
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,27,1226,74,733
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined Diesel EngineOff-Road CapabilityLuxurious Interior

Cons

Cramped Second Row

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