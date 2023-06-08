HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz G-Class vs Porsche 911 GT3

G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 400 d AMG Line
₹2.55 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
911 GT3
Porsche 911 GT3
911 Carrera
₹1.69 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
OM656 Turbocharged I6Twin-Turbo Flat-6
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.4 seconds4.2 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1200 rpm450 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
326 bhp @ 3600 rpm380 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2981 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Max Speed
210 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Auto SteeringNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,97,56,7941,93,62,399
Ex-Showroom Price
2,55,00,0001,69,27,000
RTO
32,41,50017,50,700
Insurance
10,14,7946,84,199
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,39,5894,16,173
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

