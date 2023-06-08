HT Auto
Compare Cars
G-Class vs S-Coupe

Mercedes-Benz G-Class vs Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe

G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 400 d AMG Line
₹2.55 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
S-Coupe
Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe
S 63 AMG
₹2.60 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
OM656 Turbocharged I6M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.4 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1200 rpm900 Nm @ 2750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
326 bhp @ 3600 rpm603 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Max Speed
210 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Auto Steering360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,97,56,7943,12,26,160
Ex-Showroom Price
2,55,00,0002,60,10,000
RTO
32,41,50026,11,730
Insurance
10,14,79426,04,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500300
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,39,5896,71,171
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

