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Mercedes-Benz G-Class vs Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Cr (ex-showroom price) for G 450d, Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for S 63 AMG. G-Class: 2989 cc engine, 8.47 to 10 kmpl mileage. S-Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
G-Class vs S-Coupe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G-class S-coupe
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.9 Cr₹ 2.6 Cr
Mileage8.47 to 10 kmpl7.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity2989 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders68

Filters
G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 450d
₹2.90 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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S-Coupe
Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe
S 63 AMG
₹2.60 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm900 Nm @ 2750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC)Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
362 bhp603 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Engine
2989 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.6 metres5.8
Front Tyres
R20255 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Independent, Double Wishbone with Coil SpringsIndependent, Multi-link, 'Airmatic' air springs
Rear Suspension
Trailing-Link, Rigid Axle with Coil SpringsIndependent, Multi-link, 'Airmatic' air springs
Rear Tyres
20285 / 35 R20
Bootspace
640 L400
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
5 Person4
Doors
5 Doors2
Fuel Tank Capacity
100 litres80
Length
4825 mm5027
Wheelbase
2890 mm2945
Height
1973 mm1412
Width
2187 mm1913
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Emergency Call Button
Yes-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Camera
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three ZoneYes (Automatic Four Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Fog Lights
LED - RearLED on front, LED on rear
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour (64)Multi-colour
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Centre & Both AxlesNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Level 2-
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)18 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Seat Upholstery
Nappa LeatherLeather
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)18 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,38,29,2623,12,26,160
Ex-Showroom Price
2,90,00,0002,60,10,000
RTO
36,79,00026,11,730
Insurance
11,49,76226,04,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500300
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,27,1226,71,171
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined Diesel EngineOff-Road CapabilityLuxurious Interior

Cons

Cramped Second Row

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