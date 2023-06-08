Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|OM656 Turbocharged I6
|M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|6.4 seconds
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
|900 Nm @ 2750 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
|603 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|Drivetrain
|4WD / AWD
|RWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Twin Turbo
|Emission Standard
|BS6 Phase 2
|BS 6
|Engine
|2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|-
|Max Speed
|210 Kmph
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Auto Steering
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹2,97,56,794
|₹3,12,26,160
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,55,00,000
|₹2,60,10,000
|RTO
|₹32,41,500
|₹26,11,730
|Insurance
|₹10,14,794
|₹26,04,130
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹300
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹6,39,589
|₹6,71,171