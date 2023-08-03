Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz EQS vs Toyota Vellfire

In 2024, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Toyota Vellfire, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQS
580 4MATIC
₹1.55 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
Hi
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
ElectricHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)Petrol Hybrid
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3 seconds-
Driving Range
857 Km1157 Km
Battery
107.8 kWh, Lithium Ion, 396 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor PanNickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable-
Max Motor Performance
516 bhp 855 Nm141 bhp @ 4500 rpm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 Kmph170 kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,61,83,3681,37,37,316
Ex-Showroom Price
1,55,00,0001,19,90,000
RTO
58,00012,53,000
Insurance
6,24,8684,93,816
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,47,8432,95,268

