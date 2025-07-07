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Mercedes-Benz EQS vs Toyota Land Cruiser

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQS Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition and Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kWh. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQS vs Land Cruiser Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eqs Land cruiser
BrandMercedes-BenzToyota
Price₹ 1.3 Cr₹ 2.18 Cr
Range857 km/charge-
Mileage-11 kmpl
Battery Capacity107.8 kWh-
Engine Capacity-3346 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQS
Celebration Edition
₹1.30 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
ZX Diesel
₹2.18 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz EQS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Right Side
Grille
Dashboard
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Charging Time
6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Engine Type
Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)V6 3.3L Turbo
Battery Capacity
107.8 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3 seconds-
Driving Range
857 Km-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Max Motor Performance
536 bhp, 858 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable3346 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.75 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20265 / 55 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Four-link Axle with Air SpringsDouble Wishbone Independent;
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Axle with Air Springs4-Link Rigid
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R20265 / 55 R20
Length
5216 mm4985 mm
Wheelbase
3210 mm2850 mm
Height
1512 mm1945 mm
Kerb Weight
2585 kg-
Width
1926 mm1980 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
620 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
Chrome InsertsNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
ActiveNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
250000Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8Not Applicable
CD Player
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
OptionalNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone
Speakers
1514
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
17.7 inch12.3 inch
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandFull-time
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back)-
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Neva Grey / Balao Brown with Brown Walnut wood trim , Macchiato Beige with Brown Walnut wood trim-
Ventilated Seats
AllAll
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,82,9622,54,22,524
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,00,0002,17,75,000
RTO
54,00027,75,875
Insurance
5,28,4628,71,149
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,91,9505,46,429

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