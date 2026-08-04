In 2026, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Porsche Macan EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQS Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition, Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kWh. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQS vs Macan EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eqs
|Macan ev
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|₹ 1.22 Cr
|Range
|857 km/charge
|591 -641 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|107.8 kWh
|100 kWh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)
|9.5 to10 hours (A 7 kW AC Charger)