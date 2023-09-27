Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz EQS vs Porsche Cayenne Coupe

In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQS
580 4MATIC
₹1.55 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Cayenne Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Base
₹1.35 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Electric-
Engine Type
Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)3.0 L Turbocharged V6
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3 seconds-
Driving Range
857 Km806.25
Battery
107.8 kWh, Lithium Ion, 396 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Max Motor Performance
516 bhp 855 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,61,83,3681,54,07,587
Ex-Showroom Price
1,55,00,0001,34,57,000
RTO
58,00013,99,700
Insurance
6,24,8685,50,387
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,47,8433,31,169

