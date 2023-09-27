In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQS Price starts at Rs 1.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 580 4MATIC and Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs 1.35 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kWh. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 10.75 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less