In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQS Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition and Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kWh. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQS vs Cayenne Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eqs
|Cayenne coupe
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|₹ 1.49 Cr
|Range
|857 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|107.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)
|-