Mercedes-Benz EQS vs Porsche Cayenne

In 2023, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Porsche Cayenne, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQS
580 4MATIC
₹1.55 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
Base
₹1.27 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Electric-
Engine Type
Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)V8 Petrol engine
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3 seconds-
Driving Range
857 Km795
Battery
107.8 kWh, Lithium Ion, 396 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Max Motor Performance
516 bhp 855 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,61,83,3681,45,27,478
Ex-Showroom Price
1,55,00,0001,26,84,000
RTO
58,00013,22,400
Insurance
6,24,8685,20,578
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,47,8433,12,252

    Latest News

    Porche has taken the covers off the new Cayenne Turbo e-hybrid SUV. The carmaker says it is the most powerful Cayenne it has manufactured ever.
    Porsche debuts Cayenne Turbo e-hybrid SUV, the most powerful version ever
    30 Aug 2023
    The EQS is one among two fully-electric vehicles Mercedes Benz sells in India currently. The carmaker plans to launch more EVs in coming days.
    Mercedes aims one in every four cars it sells in India to be EVs in 3 years
    18 Aug 2023
    The 2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift and Cayenne Coupe facelift are now on sale in India with deliveries set to commence soon
    2023 Porsche Cayenne & Cayenne Coupe arrive in India, priced from 1.36 crore
    18 Jul 2023
    The EQE SUV will be positioned above the EQB in the Indian car market.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV to make India debut on September 15
    25 Aug 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mercedes EQE SUV comes with a range of up to 550 kms on a single charge.
    Mercedes unveils EQE, electric SUV with off-road mode: First Look
    17 Oct 2022
    Mercedes EQS 580 now claims to be the longest-range EV in India.
    Mercedes EQS 580: First Drive Review
    7 Oct 2022
    Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 is the most powerful electric car in India as well as the most expensive one among the luxury brands.
    Mercedes AMG EQS 53 EV review: Worth the price tag?
    29 Sept 2022
    Tesla has announced its India launch soon after its CEO Elon Musk met PM Narendra Modi in the United States. Mercedes-Benz, India's leading luxury carmaker with several EVs on offer, reflects on its EV strategy in the upcoming scenario.
    Tesla to launch in India: Will it impact Mercedes-Benz’s EV plans?
    23 Jun 2023
