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Mercedes-Benz EQS vs Porsche Cayenne

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Porsche Cayenne, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQS Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition and Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kWh. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQS vs Cayenne Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eqs Cayenne
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 1.3 Cr₹ 1.39 Cr
Range857 km/charge-
Mileage-6.1 to 10.8 kmpl
Battery Capacity107.8 kWh-
Engine Capacity-2995 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQS
Celebration Edition
₹1.30 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
Base
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz EQS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Right Side
Grille
Dashboard
Steering Wheel
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Charging Time
6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Engine Type
Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)3.0L Turbocharged V6
Battery Capacity
107.8 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3 seconds6 seconds
Driving Range
857 Km-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Max Motor Performance
536 bhp, 858 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 Kmph248 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.75 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20285 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Four-link Axle with Air SpringsFully independent extra-large format double wishbone
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Axle with Air Springsfully independent multi-link suspension
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R20285 / 45 R20
Length
5216 mm4930 mm
Wheelbase
3210 mm2895 mm
Height
1512 mm1698 mm
Kerb Weight
2585 kg-
Width
1926 mm1983 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
620 litres645 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsDual Zones with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
Chrome InsertsNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoElectric
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoFront and Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
ActiveNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
35
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
250000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8No
CD Player
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
OptionalNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls
Speakers
156+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
17.7 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesOptional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
YesOptional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Find My Car
YesOptional
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesNo
Lane Departure Prevention
YesOptional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoCentre
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandFull-time
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Interior Colours
Neva Grey / Balao Brown with Brown Walnut wood trim , Macchiato Beige with Brown Walnut wood trim-
Ventilated Seats
AllAll
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,82,9621,58,76,675
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,00,0001,38,69,000
RTO
54,00014,40,900
Insurance
5,28,4625,66,275
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,91,9503,41,251
Expert Rating
-

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