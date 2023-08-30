In 2023, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Porsche Cayenne, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.
In 2023, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Porsche Cayenne, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.
Mercedes-Benz EQS Price starts at 1.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 580 4MATIC, Porsche Cayenne Price starts at 1.27 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base.
EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
...Read More
Read Less