In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Porsche 911, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQS Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition and Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera. EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kWh. 911: 2981 cc engine, 6 to 10.64 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQS vs 911 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eqs
|911
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|₹ 2.11 Cr
|Range
|857 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|6 to 10.64 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|107.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2981 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)
|-