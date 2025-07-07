In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Nissan GT-R, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQS Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition and Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium. EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kWh. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQS vs GT-R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eqs
|Gt-r
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Nissan
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|₹ 2.12 Cr
|Range
|857 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|8.47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|107.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3799 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)
|-