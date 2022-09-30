|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Petrol
|Engine Type
|Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)
|3.8L VR38DETT Twin-Turbocharged V6
|Electric Motor
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|4.3 seconds
|3 seconds
|Driving Range
|857 Km
|627 Km
|Battery
|107.8 kWh, Lithium Ion, 396 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|-
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Not Applicable
|Twin Turbo
|Max Motor Performance
|516 bhp 855 Nm
|-
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|3799 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Max Speed
|210 Kmph
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Adaptive
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,61,83,368
|₹2,42,69,328
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,55,00,000
|₹2,12,40,272
|RTO
|₹58,000
|₹21,78,027
|Insurance
|₹6,24,868
|₹8,50,529
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,47,843
|₹5,21,642