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HomeCompare CarsEQS vs S-Class [2021-2026]

Mercedes-Benz EQS vs Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026]

In 2026, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQS Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition, Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (last recorded price) for S 350d. EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQS vs S-Class [2021-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eqs S-class [2021-2026]
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.3 Cr₹ 1.79 Cr
Range857 km/charge-
Battery Capacity107.8 kWh-
Charging Time6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQS
Celebration Edition
₹1.30 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S-Class [2021-2026]
Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026]
S 350d
₹1.79 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz EQS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Grille
Dashboard
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting View
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Charging Time
6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Engine Type
Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)2.9L OM656 Turbocharged I6
Battery Capacity
107.8 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3 seconds6.4 seconds
Driving Range
857 Km-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Max Motor Performance
536 bhp, 858 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 Kmph250 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.75 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Four-link Axle with Air SpringsFour-Link with Air Springs
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Axle with Air SpringsMulti-Link Independent with Air Springs
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R20R19
Length
5216 mm5289 mm
Wheelbase
3210 mm3216 mm
Height
1512 mm1503 mm
Kerb Weight
2585 kg-
Width
1926 mm1954 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
620 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors4 Doors
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
Chrome InsertsNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedIlluminated
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoElectric
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesBoth Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
250000Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8Not Applicable
CD Player
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
OptionalYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
156+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
17.7 inch12.8 inch
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesNo
Lane Departure Prevention
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back)12 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Audio controls & Cup holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Neva Grey / Balao Brown with Brown Walnut wood trim , Macchiato Beige with Brown Walnut wood trimSienna Black / Black with High-gloss Black Poplar Wood Trim, Beige / Black with High-gloss Black Poplar Wood Trim
Ventilated Seats
AllAll
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,82,9622,09,25,355
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,00,0001,79,10,000
RTO
54,00022,92,750
Insurance
5,28,4627,22,105
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,91,9504,49,767
Expert Rating
-

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