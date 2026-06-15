In 2026, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQS Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition, Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (last recorded price) for S 350d. EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQS vs S-Class [2021-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eqs
|S-class [2021-2026]
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|₹ 1.79 Cr
|Range
|857 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|107.8 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)
|-