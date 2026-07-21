In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQS Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC. EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kWh. GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQS vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eqs
|Gls [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|₹ 1.05 Cr
|Range
|857 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|107.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2925 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)
|-