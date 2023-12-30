Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz EQS vs Mercedes-Benz GLS

In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Mercedes-Benz GLS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQS
580 4MATIC
₹1.55 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
450 4matic
₹1.32 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Engine Type
Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)M256 Turbocharged I6 with Integrated Starter-Alternator
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3 seconds-
Driving Range
857 Km-
Battery
107.8 kWh, Lithium Ion, 396 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Max Motor Performance
516 bhp 855 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,61,83,3681,51,14,977
Ex-Showroom Price
1,55,00,0001,32,00,000
RTO
58,00013,74,000
Insurance
6,24,8685,40,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,47,8433,24,879

    Latest News

    Hyundai and Kia will launch the new Creta and Sonet SUVs in January. Among luxury carmakers, Mercedes will kick off 2024 with the launch of the GLS facelift SUV.
    Sonet, Creta, GLS: New Year to kickstart with these three car launches in India
    30 Dec 2023
    Audi Q9 super-sized SUV would come in both internal combustion engine and all-electric avatars and upon launch, it will replace the Q8 as the brand's flagship SUV.
    Audi Q9 flagship SUV in pipeline; will rival Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7, Lexus LX
    10 Jan 2024
    Mercedes-Benz has launched the GLS facelift in India at a price range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.32 crore and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.37 crore (ex-showroom), revising its rivalry with competitors like Audi Q8 and BMW X7.
    Mercedes Benz GLS vs BMW X7 vs Audi Q8: Price and specification comparison
    9 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Mercedes Benz GLS facelift comes with a host of subtle yet noticeable design updates, new features and 48V mild-hybrid technology.
    Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift launched with subtle design changes, upgraded MBUX
    9 Jan 2024
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mercedes EQE SUV comes with a range of up to 550 kms on a single charge.
    Mercedes unveils EQE, electric SUV with off-road mode: First Look
    17 Oct 2022
    Mercedes Benz will launch the EQB electric SUV (left) and the GLB three-row SUV (right) in India on December 2.
    Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review
    30 Nov 2022
    Mercedes EQB (right) is the fourth electric model from the German auto giant in India. It is also India's first seven-seater luxury electric SUV based on its ICE version GLB (left),
    Mercedes EQB and GLB SUVs to launch soon: Quick walkaround on what to expect
    25 Nov 2022
    Tesla has announced its India launch soon after its CEO Elon Musk met PM Narendra Modi in the United States. Mercedes-Benz, India's leading luxury carmaker with several EVs on offer, reflects on its EV strategy in the upcoming scenario.
    Tesla to launch in India: Will it impact Mercedes-Benz’s EV plans?
    23 Jun 2023
