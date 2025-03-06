In 2026, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQE and Volvo XC90, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQE Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500 4MATIC, Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 AWD. EQE gets a battery pack of up to 90.56 kWh. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQE vs XC90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eqe
|Xc90
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 1.41 Cr
|₹ 97.8 Lakhs
|Range
|550 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|90.56 kWh
|48 Volt
|Charging Time
|9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-