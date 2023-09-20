Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz EQE vs Toyota Vellfire

In 2024, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQE and Toyota Vellfire, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.

EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE
500 4MATIC
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
Hi
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Capacity
90.56 kWh-
Driving Range
550 Km1157 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 Sec-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
858Nm240 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Battery
Lithium ionNickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
402.3bhp142 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Fuel Type
ElectricHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
210 Kmph170 kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,85,2731,37,37,316
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,00,0001,19,90,000
RTO
5,45,77312,53,000
Insurance
1,39,0004,93,816
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,13,4942,95,268

    Latest News

    Mercedes Benz has launched its third electric vehicle - the EQE - in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.39 crore. It will rival the likes of Jaguar i-Pace and BMW iX electric SUVs.
    Mercedes EQE vs BMW iX, Jaguar i-Pace: Price, range and features compared
    20 Sept 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    The Mercedes EQE is the costliest all-electric SUV that one can buy in India at present.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV, first drive review: Big bang for big bucks
    29 Sept 2023
    Mercedes Benz has announced that it will open its EV charging network to electric vehicles from other brands as it plans to consolidate its strategy in India.
    Mercedes-Benz reveals EV strategy for India, to offer its charging outlets to other electric cars too
    18 Sept 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    The AMG EQE 43 can generate output of 476 horsepower and 855 Nm of torque. It can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 4.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 210 kmph. The EQE 53 has an output of 626 horsepower and 946 Nm of torque, ensuring that the sports sedan reaches 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 220 kmph.
    Mercedes-AMG EQE electric sedan: First look
    16 Feb 2022
    Mercedes EQE SUV comes with a range of up to 550 kms on a single charge.
    Mercedes unveils EQE, electric SUV with off-road mode: First Look
    17 Oct 2022
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    The EQE is the latest Mercedes electric car to be rated by Euro NCAP. The EQE electric sedan secured 95 per cent safety score in adult occupancy, 91 per cent in child occupancy and 81 per cent in safety assist.
    India-bound luxury EV Mercedes EQE passes Euro NCAP crash test with 5-star ratin
    13 Oct 2022
