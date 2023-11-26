Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz EQE vs Porsche Panamera

In 2023, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQE and Porsche Panamera, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE
500 4MATIC
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Panamera
Porsche Panamera
Standard
₹1.44 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Capacity
90.56 kWh-
Driving Range
550 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 Sec-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
858Nm450 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Battery
Lithium ion-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
402.3bhp326 bhp @ 5400 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Speed
210 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,85,2731,77,32,532
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,00,0001,54,99,000
RTO
5,45,77316,03,900
Insurance
1,39,0006,29,132
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,13,4943,81,141

    Latest News

    The third generation Porsche Panamera gets a host of upgrades to its design, powertrain and suspension
    Third-gen Porsche Panamera India prices announced; starts from 1.68 crore
    26 Nov 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    The 2024 Porsche Panamera gets an all-new design while retaining its silhouette
    2024 Porsche Panamera unveiled globally with major upgrades
    25 Nov 2023
    Actor Kichcha Sudeepa's Porsche Panamera GTS is finished in satin blue and gets a personalised finish
    Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa brings home the Porsche Panamera GTS worth 2.03 crore
    4 Nov 2023
    The AMG EQE 43 can generate output of 476 horsepower and 855 Nm of torque. It can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 4.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 210 kmph. The EQE 53 has an output of 626 horsepower and 946 Nm of torque, ensuring that the sports sedan reaches 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 220 kmph.
    Mercedes-AMG EQE electric sedan: First look
    16 Feb 2022
    Mercedes EQE SUV comes with a range of up to 550 kms on a single charge.
    Mercedes unveils EQE, electric SUV with off-road mode: First Look
    17 Oct 2022
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    The EQE is the latest Mercedes electric car to be rated by Euro NCAP. The EQE electric sedan secured 95 per cent safety score in adult occupancy, 91 per cent in child occupancy and 81 per cent in safety assist.
    India-bound luxury EV Mercedes EQE passes Euro NCAP crash test with 5-star ratin
    13 Oct 2022
