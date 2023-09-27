Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz EQE vs Porsche Cayenne Coupe

In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQE and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE
500 4MATIC
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Cayenne Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Base
₹1.35 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Capacity
90.56 kWh-
Driving Range
550 Km806.25
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 Sec-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
858Nm450 Nm @ 1340 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Battery
Lithium ion-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
402.3bhp335 bhp @ 5300 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Speed
210 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,85,2731,54,07,587
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,00,0001,34,57,000
RTO
5,45,77313,99,700
Insurance
1,39,0005,50,387
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,13,4943,31,169

