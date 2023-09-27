In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQE and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQE and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQE Price starts at Rs 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500 4MATIC and Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs 1.35 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. EQE gets a battery pack of up to 90.56 kWh. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 10.75 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less