Mercedes-Benz EQE vs Mercedes-Benz S-Class

EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE
500 4MATIC
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S 350d 4MATIC
₹1.57 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Capacity
90.56 kWh-
Driving Range
550 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 Sec-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
858Nm600 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Battery
Lithium ion-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
402.3bhp282 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Speed
210 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,85,2731,83,07,340
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,00,0001,56,60,000
RTO
5,45,77320,11,500
Insurance
1,39,0006,35,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,13,4943,93,496

