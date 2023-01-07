Saved Articles
Home
Compare Cars
EQE vs S-Class
Mercedes-Benz EQE
vs
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz EQE
500 4MATIC
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S 350d 4MATIC
₹1.57 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Capacity
90.56 kWh
-
Driving Range
550 Km
-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 Sec
-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
858Nm
600 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Battery
Lithium ion
-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
402.3bhp
282 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
AWD
Fuel Type
Electric
-
Max Speed
210 Kmph
-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
₹1,45,85,273
₹1,83,07,340
Ex-Showroom Price
₹1,39,00,000
₹1,56,60,000
RTO
₹5,45,773
₹20,11,500
Insurance
₹1,39,000
₹6,35,340
Accessories Charges
₹0
₹0
FastTag Charges
₹500
₹500
Other Charges
₹0
₹0
EMI
₹3,13,494
₹3,93,496
