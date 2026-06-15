In 2026, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQE and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQE Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (last recorded price) for S 350d. EQE gets a battery pack of up to 90.56 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQE vs S-Class [2021-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eqe
|S-class [2021-2026]
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.41 Cr
|₹ 1.79 Cr
|Range
|550 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|90.56 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-