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Mercedes-Benz EQE vs Mercedes-Benz GLS

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQE and Mercedes-Benz GLS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQE Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500 4MATIC and Mercedes-Benz GLS Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 450 4matic. EQE gets a battery pack of up to 90.56 kWh. GLS: 2989 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQE vs GLS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eqe Gls
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.41 Cr₹ 1.32 Cr
Range550 km/charge-
Mileage-11 kmpl
Battery Capacity90.56 kWh-
Engine Capacity-2989 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE
500 4MATIC
₹1.41 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
450 4matic
₹1.32 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
90.56 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
550 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 seconds-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp 858 Nm-
Charging Time
9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Speed
210 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
12.3 metres6 metres
Spare Wheel
SteelSpace Saver
Front Tyres
R20275 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Tyres
R20315 / 40 R21
Length
4863 mm5209 mm
Wheelbase
3030 mm3135 mm
Kerb Weight
2610 kg2460 kg
Height
1685 mm1823 mm
Width
2141 mm2157 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
Chrome InsertsBlack
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
32
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
10No
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
OptionalYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
156+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
17.7 inch-
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
YesNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out, shoulder support bolsters: in / out)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
AllFront only
Interior Colours
Black / Balao Brown/Neva Gray / Balao BrownMacchiato Beige / Black, Espresso Brown / Black, Anthracite / Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,47,66,9231,51,14,977
Ex-Showroom Price
1,41,40,0001,32,00,000
RTO
54,00013,74,000
Insurance
5,72,4235,40,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,17,3983,24,879
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Large battery pack, over 550 km rangeIndustry-first 10 years' warranty on batteryPacked with features

Cons

Costliest electric SUV in IndiaNot the flashiest to look at among rivals

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Latest Car & Bike News

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  News

Latest Videos

Mercedes EQE SUV comes with a range of up to 550 kms on a single charge.
Mercedes unveils EQE, electric SUV with off-road mode: First Look
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India-bound luxury EV Mercedes EQE passes Euro NCAP crash test with 5-star ratin
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