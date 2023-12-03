Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz EQE vs Mercedes-Benz GLE

In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQE and Mercedes-Benz GLE, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE
500 4MATIC
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
300d 4MATIC LWB
₹96.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Capacity
90.56 kWh-
Driving Range
550 Km1309 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 Sec7.2 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
858Nm500 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Battery
Lithium ion-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
402.3bhp241 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Max Speed
210 Kmph225 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,85,2731,13,02,694
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,00,00096,40,000
RTO
5,45,77312,59,000
Insurance
1,39,0004,03,194
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,13,4942,42,938

    Latest News

    Actor Gauahar Khan and her husband and content creator Zaid Darbar picked up their new Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d
    Actor Gauahar Khan brings home the Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV worth over 1 crore
    3 Dec 2023
    The latest GLE comes in three broad variants - the GLE 300d, GLE 450d and this GLE 450 - with engines on all three paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
    2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE drive review: Casual changes, significant statement
    18 Nov 2023
    Badminton player Saina Nehwal recently took the delivery of her new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.61 crore (ex-showroom)
    Badminton player Saina Nehwal brings home the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 SUV. Check out the price
    18 Nov 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mercedes EQE SUV comes with a range of up to 550 kms on a single charge.
    Mercedes unveils EQE, electric SUV with off-road mode: First Look
    17 Oct 2022
    Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
    2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
    18 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    The EQE is the latest Mercedes electric car to be rated by Euro NCAP. The EQE electric sedan secured 95 per cent safety score in adult occupancy, 91 per cent in child occupancy and 81 per cent in safety assist.
    India-bound luxury EV Mercedes EQE passes Euro NCAP crash test with 5-star ratin
    13 Oct 2022
    View all
     