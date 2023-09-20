In 2024, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQE and Mercedes-Benz EQS, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. In 2024, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQE and Mercedes-Benz EQS, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQE Price starts at 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz EQS Price starts at 1.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 580 4MATIC. EQE gets a battery pack of up to 90.56 kWh. EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less