EQC vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eqc Vellfire [2020-2023] Brand Mercedes-Benz Toyota Price ₹ 1.07 Cr ₹ 87 Lakhs Range 471 km/charge 948 Battery Capacity 80 kwh - Charging Time 41 Hrs -

In 2026, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC, Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.