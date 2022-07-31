In 2026, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC, Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQC vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eqc
|Vellfire [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|Range
|471 km/charge
|948
|Battery Capacity
|80 kwh
|-
|Charging Time
|41 Hrs
|-