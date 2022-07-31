In 2026, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Toyota Vellfire, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC, Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQC vs Vellfire Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eqc
|Vellfire
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|Range
|471 km/charge
|1157 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|80 kwh
|-
|Charging Time
|41 Hrs
|-