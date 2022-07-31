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Mercedes-Benz EQC vs Toyota Vellfire

In 2026, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Toyota Vellfire, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC, Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQC vs Vellfire Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eqc Vellfire
BrandMercedes-BenzToyota
Price₹ 1.07 Cr₹ 1.2 Cr
Range471 km/charge1157 km/charge
Battery Capacity80 kwh-
Charging Time41 Hrs-

Filters
EQC
Mercedes-Benz EQC
400 4MATIC
₹1.07 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
Hi
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Charging
41 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine Type
2 Electric MotorsPetrol Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
4501157 Km
Battery
80 kWh, Lithium Ion, 405 Volt, 650 kg Battery Placed Under Floor PanNickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp 760 Nm141 bhp, 240 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
471 km-
Max Speed
180 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
285 / 50 R20225 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link suspension, self levelling air springs, twin-tube gas-filled shock absorbers, stabiliser barDouble Wishbone
Front Suspension
Double wishbone, coil springs, single-tube gas-filled shock absorber, stabiliser barMCPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
285 / 50 R20225 / 55 R19
Ground Clearance
142-
Length
47625010 mm
Wheelbase
28733000 mm
Kerb Weight
24952065 kg
Height
16241950 mm
Width
18841850 mm
Bootspace
500-
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
57 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoManual
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
YesNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
53
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+15
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (JNCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Indigo Blue / Black , Silk Beige / BlackBeige
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront and Middle Row
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
HeatedHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,11,73,4971,35,00,405
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,80,0001,19,73,400
RTO
54,00012,37,700
Insurance
4,38,9972,88,805
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,40,1622,90,176

Vellfire Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfireundefined | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender1997 cc to 4999 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.03 - 2.62 Cr**Ex-showroom price
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