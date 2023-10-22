In 2023, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Porsche Taycan, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. In 2023, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Porsche Taycan, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 400 4MATIC, Porsche Taycan Price starts at 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Rwd. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kWh. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 79.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less