Mercedes-Benz EQC vs Porsche Taycan

In 2023, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Porsche Taycan, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

EQC
Mercedes-Benz EQC
400 4MATIC
₹1.07 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Taycan
Porsche Taycan
Rwd
₹1.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Charging
41 Hrs @ 220 Volt8 Hrs @ 220 Volt
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - 2 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
2 Electric MotorsPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor on Rear Axle
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle
Driving Range
450302 Km
Battery
80 kWh, Lithium Ion, 405 Volt, 650 kg Battery Placed Under Floor Pan79.2 kWh, Lithium Ion, 800 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp 760 Nm326 bhp 345 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not ApplicableNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Range
471 km302 km
Max Speed
180 kmph230 kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,11,73,4971,59,64,730
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,80,0001,50,00,000
RTO
54,00054,000
Insurance
4,38,9979,10,230
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,40,1623,43,144

