In 2026, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Porsche Taycan, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC, Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQC vs Taycan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eqc
|Taycan
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 1.67 Cr
|Range
|471 km/charge
|452-544 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|80 kwh
|89 kWh
|Charging Time
|41 Hrs
|-