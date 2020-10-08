|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Idle Start/Stop
|Battery Charging
|41 Hrs @ 220 Volt
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine Type
|2 Electric Motors
|V8 Petrol engine
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Electric Motor
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|-
|Driving Range
|450
|795
|Battery
|80 kWh, Lithium Ion, 405 Volt, 650 kg Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|-
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Petrol
|Max Motor Performance
|402 bhp 760 Nm
|-
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Range
|471 km
|-
|Max Speed
|180 kmph
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹1,11,73,497
|₹1,45,27,478
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,06,80,000
|₹1,26,84,000
|RTO
|₹54,000
|₹13,22,400
|Insurance
|₹4,38,997
|₹5,20,578
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,40,162
|₹3,12,252