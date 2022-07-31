In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Porsche Cayenne, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC and Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQC vs Cayenne Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eqc
|Cayenne
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 1.39 Cr
|Range
|471 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|6.1 to 10.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|80 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|41 Hrs
|-