EQC vs 718 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eqc 718 Brand Mercedes-Benz Porsche Price ₹ 1.07 Cr ₹ 85.46 Lakhs Range 471 km/charge - Mileage - 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl Battery Capacity 80 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1988 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 41 Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Porsche 718, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC and Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.