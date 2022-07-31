In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Porsche 718, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC and Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQC vs 718 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eqc
|718
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 85.46 Lakhs
|Range
|471 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|80 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1988 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|41 Hrs
|-