EQC vs S-Class [2021-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eqc S-class [2021-2026] Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.07 Cr ₹ 1.79 Cr Range 471 km/charge - Battery Capacity 80 kwh - Charging Time 41 Hrs -

In 2026, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (last recorded price) for S 350d. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.