In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 400 4MATIC and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC.
EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh.
GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQC vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eqc
|Gls [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 1.05 Cr
|Range
|471 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|80 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2925 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|41 Hrs
|-