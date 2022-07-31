EQC vs GLE [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eqc Gle [2020-2023] Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.07 Cr ₹ 91.2 Lakhs Range 471 km/charge - Mileage - 14 kmpl Battery Capacity 80 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 41 Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 91.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d 4MATIC LWB. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. GLE [2020-2023]: 1950 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.