Mercedes-Benz EQC vs Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023]

In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

EQC
Mercedes-Benz EQC
400 4MATIC
₹1.07 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
GLE [2020-2023]
Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023]
450 4MATIC LWB
₹93.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Battery Charging
41 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
2 Electric MotorsM256 Turbocharged I6 with Integrated Starter-Alternator
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
4501033.23
Battery
80 kWh, Lithium Ion, 405 Volt, 650 kg Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp 760 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
471 km-
Max Speed
180 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,11,73,4971,10,50,309
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,80,00096,30,000
RTO
54,00010,17,000
Insurance
4,38,9974,02,809
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,40,1622,37,514

