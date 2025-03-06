In 2026, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQB and Volvo XC90, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus, Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 AWD. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQB vs XC90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eqb
|Xc90
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 72.2 Lakhs
|₹ 97.8 Lakhs
|Range
|423 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|70.5 kWh
|48 Volt
|Charging Time
|7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-