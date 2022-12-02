Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Transmission
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|Engine Type
|Two asynchronous electric motors
|Four-cylinder twin turbo-charged diesel engine
|Electric Motor
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|-
|Driving Range
|423 Km
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|8 seconds
|7.1
|Battery
|66.5 kWh, Lithium Ion, 420 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|48 Volt
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|4WD / AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Not Applicable
|Twin Turbo
|Max Motor Performance
|225 bhp 390 Nm
|-
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Max Speed
|160 Kmph
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Parking Assist
|Automatic Parking
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Adaptive
|Adaptive
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹77,97,940
|₹71,08,654
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹74,50,000
|₹61,90,000
|RTO
|₹33,000
|₹6,48,000
|Insurance
|₹3,14,440
|₹2,70,154
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,67,608
|₹1,52,792