In 2023, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQB and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. In 2023, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQB and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at 74.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300 4MATIC, Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 66.5 kWh. Vellfire [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to Nickel Metal Hydride. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less