In 2026, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQB and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus, Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQB vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eqb
|Vellfire [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 72.2 Lakhs
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|Range
|423 km/charge
|948
|Battery Capacity
|70.5 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-