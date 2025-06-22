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HomeCompare CarsEQB vs Superb [2023-2024]

Mercedes-Benz EQB vs Skoda Superb [2023-2024]

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQB and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus and Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQB vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eqb Superb [2023-2024]
BrandMercedes-BenzSkoda
Price₹ 72.2 Lakhs₹ 54 Lakhs
Range423 km/charge-
Mileage-18.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity70.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
EQB
Mercedes-Benz EQB
250 Plus
₹72.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Superb [2023-2024]
Skoda Superb [2023-2024]
L&K
₹54 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz EQB Visual Comparison

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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
70.5 kWh-
Driving Range
423 km-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Motor Performance
188 bhp, 385 Nm-
Charging Time
7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Speed
!60 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres5.5 metres
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Length
4684 mm4869 mm
Wheelbase
2829 mm2836 mm
Height
1654 mm1503 mm
Kerb Weight
2105 kg1565 kg
Width
1834 mm1864 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
YesNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
Active-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
5-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
811
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
10.2 inch23.3 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
Yes-
ADAS
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + LeatheretteLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Interior Colours
Rose Gold/Titanium Grey PearlPiano Black
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,55,07162,09,190
Ex-Showroom Price
72,20,00054,00,000
RTO
29,0005,69,000
Insurance
3,05,5712,39,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,62,3871,33,459

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