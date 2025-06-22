In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQB and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus and Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQB vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eqb
|Superb [2023-2024]
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 72.2 Lakhs
|₹ 54 Lakhs
|Range
|423 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|18.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|70.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-