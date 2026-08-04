In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQB and Porsche Macan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus and Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs. 96.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Macan: 1984 cc engine, 6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQB vs Macan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eqb
|Macan
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 72.2 Lakhs
|₹ 96.05 Lakhs
|Range
|423 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|70.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-