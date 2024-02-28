Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz EQB vs Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQB and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

EQB vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eqb Gls [2020-2024]
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 74.5 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Cr
Range423 km/charge-
Mileage-10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity66.5 kwh-
Engine Capacity-2925 cc
TransmissionAutomaticAutomatic
Charging Time--
...Read More

EQB
Mercedes-Benz EQB
300 4MATIC
₹74.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GLS [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]
400d 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Electric-
Engine Type
Two asynchronous electric motorsOM656 Turbocharged I6
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
423 Km1125
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8 seconds-
Battery
66.5 kWh, Lithium Ion, 420 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Max Motor Performance
225 bhp 390 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
160 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,97,9401,27,57,147
Ex-Showroom Price
74,50,0001,08,90,000
RTO
33,00014,15,250
Insurance
3,14,4404,51,397
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,67,6082,74,200
Expert Rating
-

