In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQB and Mercedes-Benz GLE, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus and Mercedes-Benz GLE Price starts at Rs. 99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300d AMG Line. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. GLE: 1993 cc engine, 9 to 9.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQB vs GLE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eqb
|Gle
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 72.2 Lakhs
|₹ 99 Lakhs
|Range
|423 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|9 to 9.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|70.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-