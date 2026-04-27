In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQB and Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus and Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 58.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQB vs GLC [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eqb
|Glc [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 72.2 Lakhs
|₹ 58.6 Lakhs
|Range
|423 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|70.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-