In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz EQB and Mercedes-Benz GLA, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus and Mercedes-Benz GLA Price starts at Rs. 51.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. GLA: 1332 cc engine, 17.4 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQB vs GLA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eqb
|Gla
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 72.2 Lakhs
|₹ 51.8 Lakhs
|Range
|423 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17.4 to 18.9 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|70.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1332 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-