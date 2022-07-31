In 2026, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQB and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus, Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQB vs EQC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eqb
|Eqc
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 72.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|Range
|423 km/charge
|471 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|70.5 kWh
|80 kwh
|Charging Time
|7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|41 Hrs