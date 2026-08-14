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Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain vs Volvo XC90

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019] and Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 AWD. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-class-all-terrain vs XC90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-class-all-terrain Xc90
BrandMercedes-BenzVolvo
Price₹ 75 Lakhs₹ 97.8 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage12.06 kmpl12.38 kmpl
Battery Capacity-48 Volt
Engine Capacity1950 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
e-class-all-terrain
Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain
E 220 d [2018-2019]
₹75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XC90
Volvo XC90
B5 AWD
₹97.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Rear Left View
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 4BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Mileage (ARAI)
12.06 kmpl12.38 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Engine Type
CDI2.0-litre turbo
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1600 rpm360 Nm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
192 bhp @ 3800 rpm247 bhp
Fuel Type
DieselHybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres6 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Rear Tyres
245 / 45 R19275 / 45 R20
Rear Suspension
AGILITY CONTROLMulti-link
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Suspension
AGILITY CONTROLIndependent, Double Wishbone
Wheels
Alloy WheelsDiamond-cut Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R19275 / 45 R20
Width
1852 mm1931 mm
Length
4933 mm4953 mm
Wheelbase
2939 mm2984 mm
Height
1475 mm1773 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Bootspace
540 litres680 litres
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres71 litres
Features
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Degree Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
3-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
-Multi-colour
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED on front
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+19
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
-Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayMulti-Function Display
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Differential Lock
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoOptional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
-7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanaromic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
-14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
--
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoAll
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
-14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Seat Upholstery
LeatherNappa Leather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,84,7811,12,21,093
Ex-Showroom Price
75,00,00097,80,000
RTO
9,66,50010,32,000
Insurance
3,18,2814,08,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,88,8192,41,185

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