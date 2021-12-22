Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Emission Standard
|BS 4
|BS 6
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|4WD / AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Twin Turbo
|Mileage (ARAI)
|12.06 kmpl
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Engine Type
|CDI
|Four-cylinder twin turbo-charged diesel engine
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|400 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|350 Nm
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|192 bhp @ 3800 rpm
|250 bhp
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|-
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|2
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Adaptive
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|360 Camera
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹87,84,781
|₹71,08,654
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹75,00,000
|₹61,90,000
|RTO
|₹9,66,500
|₹6,48,000
|Insurance
|₹3,18,281
|₹2,70,154
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,88,819
|₹1,52,792