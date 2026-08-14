hamburger icon
HomeCompare Carse-class-all-terrain vs XC40 Recharge

Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain vs Volvo XC40 Recharge

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019] and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-class-all-terrain vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-class-all-terrain Xc40 recharge
BrandMercedes-BenzVolvo
Price₹ 75 Lakhs₹ 54.95 Lakhs
Range-418-592
Mileage12.06 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-69 kWh
Engine Capacity1950 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

Filters
e-class-all-terrain
Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain
E 220 d [2018-2019]
₹75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
E60 Plus
₹54.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Grille
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Emission Standard
BS 4-
Drivetrain
RWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Mileage (ARAI)
12.06 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Engine Type
CDIDual Synchronous motor with permanent magnet
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1600 rpm420 Nm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
192 bhp @ 3800 rpm238 bhp
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Rear Tyres
245 / 45 R19-
Rear Suspension
AGILITY CONTROLIndependent Suspension with Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers,Stabilizer Bar
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
AGILITY CONTROLMacPherson Strut, Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R19-
Width
1852 mm1863 mm
Length
4933 mm4440 mm
Wheelbase
2939 mm2702 mm
Height
1475 mm1647 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
540 litres419 litres
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres-
Features
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
ElectricNo
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedNot Applicable
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
--
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
-Footwell Lamps
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+13
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
-Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
-7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
-10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
-Charcoal
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
-10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,84,78157,63,551
Ex-Showroom Price
75,00,00054,95,000
RTO
9,66,50029,000
Insurance
3,18,2812,39,051
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,88,8191,23,881

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
14 Aug 2026
Volvo has launched a new entry-level variant of its XXC40 Recharge electric SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>54.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
Volvo opens booking for XC40 Recharge electric SUV with single motor
19 Mar 2024
Mahindra’s Global Pik Up takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants, Colours, and Specs
14 Aug 2026
Volvo has launched a new entry-level variant of its XXC40 Recharge electric SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>54.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
Volvo XC40 Recharge gets a new variant, costs less and has 592-km range
7 Mar 2024
The new generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain estate comes with all-wheel drive, standard-fit air suspension, and some offroad-focused features.
New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain is a high-riding offroad-worthy station wagon, debuts at IAA 2023 in Munich
6 Sept 2023
The Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge were recently rebranded to EX40 EC40 respectively
New nomenclature for Volvo C40 & XC40 Recharge to arrive in India only next year
5 Mar 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Hyundai Ioniq 5 promises to offer range of up to 480 kms on a single charge when armed with a a 72.6 kWh battery pack.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 to launch in India soon. Bookings open in December
29 Nov 2022
2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge packs a punch with a zero to 100 kmph sprint in under five seconds.
Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV: First Drive Review
6 Apr 2022
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
26 Aug 2023
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers