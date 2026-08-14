e-class-all-terrain vs XC40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-class-all-terrain Xc40 recharge Brand Mercedes-Benz Volvo Price ₹ 75 Lakhs ₹ 54.95 Lakhs Range - 418-592 Mileage 12.06 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 69 kWh Engine Capacity 1950 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019] and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.