e-class-all-terrain vs v90-cross-country Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-class-all-terrain V90-cross-country Brand Mercedes-Benz Volvo Price ₹ 75 Lakhs ₹ 65.31 Lakhs Mileage 12.06 kmpl - Engine Capacity 1950 cc 1969 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019], Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.